Angola: Malaria Kills Over 400 People in Two Months

Cuito — At least 443 people, in particular children under 15, died in central Bie province in last January and February 2018 due to complicated malaria, said the provincial director of Health , João Campos Cacungula.

Speaking to ANGOP, the source said that, compared to the previous period, there were more than 100 deaths, and said that the province's health authorities continue to work to reduce malaria deaths, calling on the population's sensitivity to collaborate in the cleaning of the neighborhoods and the puddles, to avoid the reproduction of mosquito transmitting the disease.

According to João Campos Cacungula, the majority of the deaths occurred in the central hospital, with 199 cases, followed by the hospital in the municipality of Andulo, with 58 cases, Chinguar (57) and Camacupa, with 32 deaths.

The village of Chitembo recorded 22 deaths in Catabola (21) in Nharea 20, while Cunhinga and Cuito counties registered 14 deaths each.

The central Bie province has a population estimated at 1.4 million inhabitants, with 178 health units, of which one is a General Hospital, six missionaries, nine municipalities, 38 centers and 119 health posts.

