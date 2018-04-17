Angola: Student Raped in Senhora Do Monte Park

Lubango — An 18-year-old student was sexually assaulted by three young boys aged 15, 19 and 20 who threatened her with a knife last weekend at the Tourist and Sports Park of Senhora do Monte, in Lubango.

The fact was revealed Monday, in Lubango by the National Police spokesman in southern Huila province, Superintendent Carlos Aberto.

A police report says that the crime occurred in the neighborhood Comandante Nzagi, where the complex is located at 7pm, with authorities already detaining the suspects.

"It all happened when the offended woman was in the park with her boyfriend and the three criminals appeared engaged with knives who threatened them and dragged her to a hidden place where they maintained unlawful act with her," he said.