Zimbabwe: American Rapper in Town

United States dancer-cum musician Gshytt affectionately known as 'G' is in the country for a week ahead of his African projects courtesy of African Fire Media.

Gshytt who is not new to Zimbabwe arrived in Harare yesterday, his second visit to the country in less than a year. Gshytt came to Zimbabwe last year to shoot his musical video 'Vibe is Right' which was produced in Zimbabwe.

The video was shot by controversial and award winning Vusa Blaqs in Vumba, Forest Hills Resort.

The musician is expected to hold a press conference today (Tuesday) at Chez Zandi in the capital in the morning before meeting some of his fans.

In an interview Gshytt's tour media manager Larry Kwirirayi, said the artiste was back in the country to embark on several projects, expected to put the local arts industry on map.

"We want to showcase Zimbabwe as destiny of choice for entertainers to work and make videos.

" We are excited to have Gshytt back in the country as part of the latest African Fire Media project. We believe in a strong positive connection between Zimbabwe and the diaspora," he said.

Kwirirayi said the musician is expected to record with some of the local producers at the African Fire (AF) in collaboration with Pablo'Z studios.

"He will work with several producers among them Chiweddar, Saint Emmo, Dj Tamuka and Mega T. Ammara and Poptan will also work with Gshytt and we are still in talks with Tammy Moyo to see how we can collaborate.

"We are also looking at the possibility of shooting another video and the key here is to show Zimbabwe as a strategic film destination," he said. The artiste has to date collaborated with youthful crooner Bryan K and Delroy.

During his stay Gshytt will also donate reusable sanitary pads to Jairosi Jiri Home.

"The donation of the reusable tampons for girls is an important part for us. We will give prizes to the girls and run a competition to test their knowledge about Zimbabwe," he said.

Gshytt comes from a dancing background and has worked with several renowned artists among them LeBron James, Rihanna, Ciara and Beyonce.