Liberia: Montserrado Face Margibi - Nimba Vs Bong in Semi Finals

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor takes the kickoff of the first quarterfinal match

Defending champions Montserrado County will face Margibi County in tomorrow's semi-final after thrashing River Gee 5-0 in Sunday's quarterfinals.

The champions showed supremacy against the southerners by making more attempts from the start of the match before Michael Dennis scored the opener to send the champions to the first-half break with a 1-0 lead.

River Gee returned with better performance in the first 20 minutes of the second half and put the champions under pressure, but failed to level things up. Later in the second half, the match became like a shooting practice for the champions after Mark Karlay scored a brace to change the score lines to 3-0 before Bright Tulo and Adolphus Roberts completed the 5-0 thrashing.

Margibi, on the other hand, booked their semifinal slot following a 1-0 win against Sinoe County. Striker Daniel Tuazama's lone goal was enough to edge out the southeasterners in the intriguing encounter. Sinoe have been absent from the quarterfinals for several years and put out a spectacular performance to reach the semi-final, but could not find the back of the net after several attempts.

Tomorrow's semi-final match between the two counties will be a repeat of the last edition semi-final after Montserrado won against Margibi 5-3 in a penalty shootout. The match headed to extra time after both teams could not find the back of the net during 90 minutes. Montserrado County former striker Joseph Zayzay scored the winning penalty before defeating Maryland County.

It is now left with tomorrow's match to decide whether the defending champions will repeat last year's edition or Margibi will advance to the final since 2012 when they defeated Nimba County 2-0.

In the other semifinals match, it will be another intriguing encounter between Nimba County and Bong who were paired after booking their semifinal slots through a win against Grand Camp Mount and Bomi counties respectively.

A header from Pee Weh in the first half on Saturday separated Nimba from Cape Mount and remained the match decider to take Nimba to the semis.

For Nimba's opponents, Bong, they produced a shocking result in their quarterfinal match after a shocking 5-0 win against Bomi County. Not many expected such result against Bomi. The Northwestern County advanced to the quarters as winners of Group III but failed to show their strength at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

In kickball, Nimba will also be represented by their girls' team and will take on Grand Cape Mount in the semifinals, while Grand Bassa girls will take on the girls of Margibi.