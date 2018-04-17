Libya: China Supports UN Plan for Political Settlement in Libya - Envoy

Chinese Charge d'Affaires to Libya Wang Qimin (2nd L) meets with Khaled al-Meshri (C), the newly-appointed head of the Libyan Higher Council of State in Tripoli, Libya, April 15, 2018. Chinese Charge d'Affaires to Libya Wang Qimin on Sunday said that China supports the political settlement in Libya as part of the UN-proposed action plan. (Xinhua/Hamza Turkia)

TRIPOLI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Charge d'Affaires to Libya Wang Qimin on Sunday said that China supports the political settlement in Libya as part of the UN-proposed action plan.

The Chinese diplomat made the remarks following a meeting with Khaled al-Meshri, the newly-appointed head of the Libyan Higher Council of State, in the capital Tripoli.

"The talks focused on the political process in Libya. I discussed with the new head of the council and assured him China's support for a political settlement within the UN plan to end the division," Wang told Xinhua.

Wang said he highlighted the importance of "reaching parliamentary and presidential elections" to let the Libyan people decide their own fate, adding that "these things are achieved through supporting the UN road map."

The Chinese envoy stressed the importance of launching the UN-proposed National Conference in a number of Libyan cities, as it would enable Libyans to discuss their problems and the best ways to end the crisis.

He also expressed hope that Libya would recover in the near future, especially as it has good relations with China.

Ghassan Salame, the UN envoy to Libya, proposed in last September an action plan for Libya to end the political crisis that includes amendment of the current UN-sponsored political agreement, holding a national conference for all Libyan parties, and holding parliamentary and presidential elections before the end of 2018.

Despite the signing of a UN-sponsored peace agreement by the Libyan parties later in 2015, Libya remains politically divided between authorities in the east and the west.