Nigeria: Police Arrest Fake Medical Doctor Who Dropped Out of Primary School

The Lagos State police command has warned Lagosians to be careful of where they go for medical attention. The advice came following the arrest of a fake medical doctor, Abdulrahman Mohammed, who has allegedly practiced medicine for over four years in the Mushin area of the state.

Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who paraded the suspect, noted that he was arrested by operatives from the Area 'D' Command Mushin. He said the 39-year-old suspect who hails from Ran village in Gambaru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, was operating as a medical doctor at No. 3, Bemisniele Street, Idi-Araba, before he was arrested following a tip-off.

He said the suspect claimed he stopped at primary school level but has no certificate to show that he really attended primary school.

"Investigation into the activities of Mohammed who had been impersonating as a medical doctor for the past four years revealed he had been practicing as a doctor since 2014. He had been administering intravenous injections, conducting medical test on his patients and taking urine and blood samples from his patients.

"He confessed that he buys his drugs from Idumota market, Lagos Island. We recovered blood pressure reading machine, both manual and electronic types, syringes, drip packs both saline and sugar solution among other items. He will soon be charged to court."

The CP added that he has declared war on illegal hospitals, clinics and patent stores. "I have directed the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPO) and detectives to go after them. I want to warn all those dealing in fake drugs and illegal medicine practitioners to leave the state or risk the wrath of the police."

However, Mohammed who spoke with newsmen, said: "I am not a medical doctor and I don't treat patient. I only sell drugs and help people to check their blood pressure. If I like a person I can help him or her to check their blood level or to check for any disease."