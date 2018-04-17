17 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Stop Demolitions, Court Tells Council

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: VOA
Hundreds of residents have been left homeless in Chitungwiza and Epworth following the house demolitions.
By Yeukai Karengezeka

A Chitungwiza court yesterday stopped Chitungwiza Municipality's proposed demolition of houses that were build illegally, saying the local authority could not proceed without a valid court order.

The ruling was delivered by magistrate Mr Takunda Mtetwa, following an application by the affected residents led by Progress Manhema in February this year.

"I order the respondent (Chitungwiza Municipality) to refrain from destructing and or authorising or causing the demolition of the applicant's houses without a valid order from the court of law," he said.

Mr Mtetwa further ruled that the municipality should bear costs of the suit.

"Therefore, the local authority must compensate for all the costs incurred by the complainant in relation to this case," he said.

Chitungwiza Municipality had advised residents that it intended to demolish more than 100 houses built on undesignated sites in a notice published in February this year.

The affected residents represented by Mr Marufu Mundevere lodged an appeal and were granted an interdict on February 8 pending judgment.

The targeted houses are said to be located on land reserved for churches, schools, cemeteries, drainage systems, electricity pylons and water pipes.

The structures are in Seke, Riverside, Nyatsime, Zengeza and St Mary's.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Mr Marvellous Khumalo, who is the Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association director said they were happy with the ruling.

"We are happy as residents by the fair judgment given today because it affirms that Zimbabwe is a constitutional nation that is guided by democracy," he said.

"What the council intended to do was illegal as justified by the court."

Last year, about 10 000 houses in Chitungwiza that were constructed on undesignated sites were spared after the owners struck a deal to pay penalty fees of $1 500 to the municipality.

About 1 500 stand owners in areas such as Nyatsime with offer letters from the council have failed to occupy their stands after some land barons parcelled out the land to desperate home-seekers.

Chitungwiza has more than 15 000 houses that need to be regularised or demolished.

Zimbabwe

Patients Fight Striking Nurses

There was chaos at Chitungwiza Central Hospital yesterday as patients manhandled striking nurses, demanding that they be… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.