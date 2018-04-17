17 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Jail Time for Attacking Cop

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Blessings Chidakwa

A policeman here lost a tooth and sustained serious head injuries after being assaulted with a fork and a cup as he sought to arrest a rowdy teenager for domestic violence.

Thomas Phiri (55) was stabbed twice on the forehead and bashed once on the mouth while arresting 19-year-old Antony Muguti for assaulting his wife, Faina Marufu (19).

Muguti of Eiffel Flats appeared before Kadoma magistrate Mr Learnmore Mapiye last Wednesday facing domestic violence and assault charges.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Mr Mapiye sentenced Muguti to 12 months in jail for assaulting his wife, with six months suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

He was also slapped with an effective 10-month jail term for assaulting a police officer.

Prosecutor Mr Herbert Ngezimani said on the evening of March 30 this year, Muguti assaulted his wife Marufu after a dispute.

His sister, however, raised an alarm with a police officer who lives in the same neighbourhood.

But the unfortunate cop was stabbed twice on the forehead with a fork when he tried to intervene.

He was further bashed with a cup several times on the head and once on the mouth.

Muguti was subsequently subdued.

Zimbabwe

Patients Fight Striking Nurses

There was chaos at Chitungwiza Central Hospital yesterday as patients manhandled striking nurses, demanding that they be… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.