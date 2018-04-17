17 April 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Libya Expresses Willingness to Join Belt and Road Initiative

Tagged:

Related Topics

Libya's UN-backed Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed M'etig on Monday revealed that Libya desires to develop its economy by joining in the Belt and Road Initiative at a meeting with Wang Qimin, Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy to Libya.

"China is a country with great and important political and economic weight in the world," said M'etig, stressing the importance of developing the Libyan-Chinese relations in various fields and working on the return of Chinese companies to Libya to complete the suspended projects.

He also confirmed that Libya is willing to provide security guarantees in the return case, and expressed his desire to develop the national economy and reconstruction of Libya by joining the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Belt and Road Initiative, which includes the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, aims to build trade and infrastructure networks linking Asia to Europe and Africa along the trade routes of the ancient Silk Road.

Wang reiterated that the return of Chinese companies to Libya is linked to improved security situation, noting that Beijing will encourage Chinese companies to return as soon as Libya regains stability.

Wang on Sunday met with Khaled al-Meshri, the newly-appointed head of the Libyan Higher Council of State, and discussed China's support for Libya's political settlement according to the UN-proposed action plan.

Libya

Migrants Sue Italy Over Collaboration With Libyan Coast Guard

Italy’s collaboration with Libya to stop migrants from crossing the Mediterranean is facing a legal challenge. A… Read more »

Read the original article on Focac.

Copyright © 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.