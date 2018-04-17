17 April 2018

Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Arrested for Sharing Indecent Content On Social Media

By Deogratius Kamagi Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — Popular Musicians Nasib Abdul alias Diamond Platinumz is under police custody for posting indecent video clips on social media, the Parliament heard.

Minister of Information, Arts culture and Sports Dr Harrison Mwakyembe revealed this on Tuesday April 17.

Dr Mwakyembe also instructed the authorities to arrest a female Musician, Nandi after posting indecent videos on social media last week.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Ulanga Member of Parliament, Goodluck Mlinga, who sought to know, what the government was doing against people, who are misusing social media platforms.

"We haven't remain idle as you remember we passed Electronic and Postal Communication Act (EPOCA) regulations recently and for your information we have arrested a popular musician, Diamond, for posting indecent content on social media," he told the Parliament.

