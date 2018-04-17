17 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Register to Vote, Youth League Urges Youths

By Farirai Machivenyika

The Zanu-PF Youth League has called on youths to participate in the harmonised elections, amid indications that at least 30 percent of Zanu-PF candidates that have submitted their curricula vitae (CVS) to contest the ruling party's primary elections are youths.

This was said by Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Lewis Matutu, while addressing a Press conference at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday.

"We are encouraging our young people to register to vote because in as much as they may make noise that they support the President, it won't make sense if they are not registered to vote," he said.

"We are also encouraging our young people to participate in the forthcoming primary elections. More than 30 percent of people who submitted their CVs for the primary elections are young people and we are very happy that it's a positive development for the Youth League."

Cde Matutu said they would support whoever would be voted to participate in the elections as young people.

He said they had engaged in various programmes to mobilise support for the President and the party ahead of the elections through countrywide launch of the #EDhasMyVote campaign.

Cde Matutu thanked President Mnangagwa for his efforts in turning around the economy.

"The President has been doing a lot since he came to power and we feel it would be unfair of us to keep quiet instead of encouraging him and appreciating what he has done and supporting him," he said.

Cde Matutu took a swipe at MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa for orchestrating violence against his opponents, as seen by the beating up of his rival Dr Thokozani Khupe in Buhera and Bulawayo recently.

"He doesn't understand what it means to be a leader, he doesn't understand what it means to build and work for an economy, he doesn't understand what it means to run a political party," he said.

"This will push me to say he is an illegitimate leader and as the Youth League we denounce the gospel of political violence that he is preaching."

