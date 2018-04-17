17 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Fear As 2-Km Fault Line Cuts Across Naivasha Farms

Photo: Daily Nation
The giant fissure swallowed crops in its wake at at Moi Ndabi area on the outskirts of Naivasha town.
By Wachira Mwangi

A two-kilometre fault line has cut across farms, sparking fears among residents of Moi Ndabi area on the outskirts of Naivasha town, Nakuru County.

At least 16 families have moved to safe grounds after some of their crops sank and were swallowed in the phenomenon that started on Monday.

WATER

Several acres of Irish potatoes, wheat, beans and maize are feared to have been destroyed by the giant crack that was filled with water overnight.

It was not immediately clear where the water came from but it is suspected to be run-off from the heavy rains pounding various parts of Kenya.

A section of Marmanet river has also changed its course and its water is suspected to have drenched the fissure.

The change of course has paralysed transport on Kijabe Road in Moi Ndabi.

Local government officials asked locals to move to safe grounds as geologists and experts investigated the cause of the huge fissure.

The crack is similar to the one that cut across sections of Mai Mahiu weeks ago.

Naivasha assistant county commissioner Joseph Opondo on Tuesday urged affected families to be cautious.

"The heavy rains pounding this region have contributed in a way to the fault line," said Mr Opondo.

NAROK

Area Ward Rep Gathariki Kamanu said they had asked the families to move away as the first precautionary measure.

"It's a 20-foot deep fault line that runs across several agricultural farms. The families were asked to leave primarily for their safety," said the MCA.

An inspection team comprising engineers and other experts is expected to tour the area on Tuesday to assess the situation.

A similar occurrence in Maai Mahiu a few weeks ago cut the busy Maai Mahiu-Narok road in area known to have inherent geological weaknesses.

The damage hampered transport to and from western Kenya, with traders incurring heavy losses.

According to experts the Rift Valley region is still prone to volcanicity.

More follows.

