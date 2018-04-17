Eritrea: Seminar On Children's Rights

16 April 2018

Asmara — The Central region organized a seminar on 12 and 13 April on the role of the community in advancing the rights of children. The seminar was attended by committees from the 13 sub-zones of the region that are established to oversee the implementation of children's rights.

The head of Social Welfare in the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the Central region, Mr. Zerezgi Yohannes stated that Eritrea has been conducting all round effort to apply the International Convention on Children's Rights which it endorsed in 1994 and that encouraging results are being registered.

A call was also made at the seminar to integrate efforts and work for enhancing the awareness of the residents in their respective subzones.

