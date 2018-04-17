16 April 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Forwang Takes Command Over Ndian

By Nkeze Mbonwoh

Amid ground security threats from separatists' campaigners, the new SDO for Ndian in the South West Region was installed by Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai.

Fifty-two-year-old Senior Civil Administrator, Nwafua Lawrence Forwang, appointed 6 April, 2018, by Presidential Decree Number 2018/238 as Senior Divisional Officer for Ndian Division in the South West Region, has taken over function. He replaced Mbokaya Ashu transferred in the same capacity to Lebialem Division. C

ommissioning the new SDO in Mundemba, capital of Ndian Division last 13 April, 2018, the Governor of the South West Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai, underscored the current socio- political rough climate reigning in Anglophone Cameroon and urged the new Administrator of Ndian to work to enhance peace, work with parents and Teachers to get pupils and students back to school and ensure the protection of people and property. Nwafua Forwang Lawrence is a graduate of the Yaounde-based National School for Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) since 1998.

His 20 years in the command- field have taken Nwafua to some seven stations across many Regions and Mundemba has come as his eighth duty station. He last served at the South West Governor's Office as Permanent Secretary where he sojourned just for six months.

Ndian Division is an administrative unit in the South West Region of Cameroon bordering Nigeria by sea and by land. It has nine Sub-Divisions, six in the Bakassi creek zone and three on the hinterland.

