Sudan: Arab Journalists Union Condemns Western Tripartite Aggression On Syrian Territories

Cairo — The Arab Journalists union has issued a statement condemning the western tripartite aggression on the Syrian territories.

In the statement, the Arab journalists Union has expressed its great denunciation of the western tripartite attack on Saturday, April 14 which targeted Syrian scientific research centers and military sites, calling for a quick international investigation in this issue.

The Arab Journalists Union has expressed its full solidarity with the Syrian Journalists Union and people concerning the western aggression.

The Arab Journalists Union called on the international community and super countries to live up to their responsibilities for achieving a peaceful solution for the Syrian crisis, halting the Syrian blood-shed and restoring the sovereignty and unity of the Syrian lands.