Sudan: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Receives Ambassador of Japan

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Abdalla Idris, Monday received in his office the Ambassador of Japan to Sudan and discussed the positive progress in the bilateral relations and Japan's continuous cooperation with Sudan in the development fields of priority, including agriculture, basic humanitarian needs and the peace building projects.

The minister has affirmed Sudan keenness to support the Ambassador of Japan in his mission.

The Ambassador of Japan has affirmed his country's keenness to support Sudan and to cooperate with it, calling on the Japanese circles to increase their investments in Sudan which is bestowed with tremendous potentialities and under the positive atmosphere that has followed the lifting of the US sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The Ambassador of Japan announced that Japan will work to establish and expand the vocational centers in the Blue Nile, South Kordofan and Darfur states toward boosting the disarmament, demobilization and re-integration, the peace-building process and providing a better future for the returnees from the armed movements and others and contributing the exploitation of the natural resources in the states.

The two sides have agreed to press ahead in enhancing the bilateral relations between Sudan and Japan, implementing the recommendations issued by the political consultation sessions held between the Sudanese and Japanese Foreign Ministries.