16 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assembly Speaker and Al-Quds Society Chairman Review Developments of Palestinian Issu

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has reviewed, Monday, with the Yemeni MP and the Chairman of Al-Quds Society Hamid Bin Abdulla Al-Ahmar the recent developments in Al-Quds issue and means for supporting the Palestinian People.

Prof. Omer, during the meeting, affirmed Sudan's commitment to support Al-Quds Issue, indicating that it concerns all the Muslim Nation.

Meanwhile, Hamid reviewed the situations of the Palestinians and the plots woven against their rights, lauding Sudan's role supporting the Palestinian people in regional and international forums.

Sudan

Minister of Presidency Expresses Govt Appreciation Over Italy Support

Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdallah Fadul expressed the Government appreciation to support… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.