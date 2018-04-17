Sudan: Assembly Speaker and Al-Quds Society Chairman Review Developments of Palestinian Issu

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has reviewed, Monday, with the Yemeni MP and the Chairman of Al-Quds Society Hamid Bin Abdulla Al-Ahmar the recent developments in Al-Quds issue and means for supporting the Palestinian People.

Prof. Omer, during the meeting, affirmed Sudan's commitment to support Al-Quds Issue, indicating that it concerns all the Muslim Nation.

Meanwhile, Hamid reviewed the situations of the Palestinians and the plots woven against their rights, lauding Sudan's role supporting the Palestinian people in regional and international forums.