16 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Musa and Abboud Jabir Discuss Implementation of National Dialogue Outcome

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, Monday received in his office at the Republican Palace the Secretary General of the Council for National Unity Parties, Abboud Jabir, and discussed implementation of the national dialogue outcome, the requirements for the coming stage and formulation of the permanent constitution.

In a press statement, Jabir said that the national dialogue has drawn up a clear-cut roadmap, indicating that the political forces and the civil society organizations are deliberating about issues and requirements for the coming stage.

He pointed out that the coming stage necessitates exerting extra efforts to bolster the rights and duties, calling on the holding out groups to return to the homeland for dialogue and consultation toward issuing the permanent constitution.

