Sudan: Musa Informed On Projects of Sudanese National Youth Union

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, received in his office at the Republican Palace Monday the General Director for Youth Settlement Projects at the Sudanese National Youth Union, Ala-Eddin Mohamed.

In a press statement, Ala-Eddin said that the meeting has discussed the strategic partnership between the Youth Settlement Projects and East Sudan Development Fund.

He said the Assistant of the President was informed about the projects for combating unemployment for increasing the projects' production.