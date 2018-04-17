15 April 2018

Botswana: President Masisi Visits Mozambique

Photo: Hage Geingob/Twitter
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi during his courtesy visit to Namibia.
By Bopa

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi leaves for Mozambique on working visit to meet President Filipé Jacinto Nyusi on April 16.

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation says the working visit will serve to strengthen and expand the scope of bilateral cooperation between Botswana and Mozambique.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss regional, continental and global issues of mutual concern.

President Masisi will be accompanied by the Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Mr Eric Molale and Minister of Transport and Communications, Mr Kitso Mokaila.

Mr Masisi and his entourage are expected to return later in the day.

Source : BOPA

