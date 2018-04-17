Nigeria: Armed Men Kidnap German Engineer, Kill Police Officer in Nigeria

A German engineer has been kidnapped in Northern Nigeria. The engineer, Michael Cremza, a staff of Dantata and Sawoe construction company, was kidnapped in Kano.

A policeman was also killed during the kidnap, eyewitnesses said.

An eyewitness told local media in Kano that three gunmen who came in a black VW Golf shot at the policeman who was in the car providing security to the German before abducting the engineer.

Another security personnel in charge of securing the equipment of the construction company, Abuabakar Muhammad, told journalists that the incident occurred on Monday morning when they were about commencing the day's activities.

"The three gunmen started shooting sporadically immediately they arrived and shot the mobile policeman attached to the abducted engineer.

"A stray bullet also hit a truck driver in the area," he said.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Magaji Majia, confirmed the incident.

Mr. Majia told PREMIUM TIMES that an armed gang of five men in a vehicle ambushed and opened fire on another vehicle conveying staff of Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company. He said the workers were going to a construction site on Monday around 7:45 a.m.

He identified the officer killed as a police sergeant and confirmed the name of the slain German.

"The Police Commissioner Rabiu Yusuf has since deployed powerful team of operatives and detectives to cordon the axis with a view to arresting the culprits and rescue the victim. Manhunt of the abductors is ongoing.

"Any person with useful information should report to the nearest police station or call our emergency telephone lines as follows; 08032419754, 08123821575," Mr Majia said.