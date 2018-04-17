17 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wike Disqualifies All PDP Aspirants for Local Government Election in Rivers

By Cletus Ukpong

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has disqualified all the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants for the chairmanship election in Degema Local Government Area.

The governor, through a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, accused the aspirants of being involved in violence during the primary to choose the PDP councillorship candidates.

Their disqualification would serve as a deterrent to other politicians who may want to be involved in violence, Mr Wike said.

The local government elections in the state is scheduled for June 16. It is unclear how many aspirants are affected by the disqualification.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Emma Okah, told PREMIUM TIMES that Degema Local Government Area has been known for political violence in the past.

He said the governor took the decision in consultation with the party leadership in the state.

"They were shooting guns all over the places just because of party primary," Mr Okah said, adding that "fresh set of people will now contest the primary so that it will serve as a lesson to others."

