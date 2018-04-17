Nigeria: Aisha Declares Support for Buhari Re-Election

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari and wife Aisha Buhari.

The wife of the president, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has declared support for her husband in the call to service and will continue to do so.

Mrs. Buhari said this on Sunday in a message she sent to the 2017 Vanguard Awards where she was honoured as Vanguard Personality of the Year 2017.

The message was made available to State House correspondents by the Director of Media in the Office of the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna.

Buhari, who noted that her husband was elected based on the trust and confidence Nigerians had in him, said the administration was there to service the nation to the best of its ability.

"As we are all aware, Nigerians elected this administration based on the trust and confidence they have on my husband; I therefore feel that we are here to serve Nigeria to the best of our ability.

"Let me use this opportunity to state that I support my husband in this call to service and will continue to do so," the wife of the president said.

Buhari explained that her 2016 interview considered to be critical of her husband's government was based on her sense of justice and was not meant to be confrontational or a sign of disrespect.

"One of the reasons adduced for honouring me was the interview I granted which some people saw as criticism to a government that I am part of. I need to state that my position was a result of my sense of justice and not confrontation or disrespect. I was brought up to stand by the truth and this is how I have always been," she stated.

She thanked the management of Vanguard Media Limited for "this unexpected award in recognition of my humanitarian efforts towards improving the health and welfare of Nigerians, particularly women, children and less privileged."

The president's wife dedicated the award to the people of Nigeria, especially women.