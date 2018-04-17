17 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Benue Violence - Soldiers Kill Four Attackers, Recover Weapons - Official

Four armed men were killed by soldiers in troubled Benue State on Monday, the army has said.

The army said 16 other armed men escaped during the Monday encounter.

Scores of people, mainly residents of rural communities, have been killed by armed persons in 2018 across Benue and neighbouring states.

The violence has continued despite deployment of soldiers to the state and a visit by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Buhari last week blamed the violence on mercenaries allegedly harmed by late Libyan dictator, Muammar Gadaffi.

In a statement on Tuesday, the army said the encounter with the armed men occurred at Teguma village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue on during patrol.

Texas Chukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, said items recovered from the militia were four AK 47 rifles; five 7.62mm rounds of ammunition and 28 rounds of 7.62 police special ammunition.

Mr Chukwu restated that the Nigerian army was determined to rid the country of criminal elements.

