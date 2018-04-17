16 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KQ Sacks Nigeria Staff, Appoints Sales Agent

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Juma

Kenya Airways has sacked nearly all its staff in Nigeria and appointed a general sales agent (GSA) to handle its commercial operations and customer service in that market.

The airline laid off 22 of its 26 employees in the country where it has appointed Total Air Logistics Limited as its representative.

A GSA is a firm to which an airline delegates authority to represent it for purposes of overseeing sales in a defined territory. It is paid a commission.

Airlines normally use a GSA in areas where they do not operate from, allowing them to have a sales presence in the country at a lower cost than opening their own offices.

KQ, as the airline is known by its international code, said it hired Total Air Logistics to sell passenger tickets and cargo space in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city.

"We are seeking operational efficiency to the benefit of our staff, shareholders and guests," KQ's chief executive Sebastian Mikosz said in a statement.

KQ operates 10 weekly flights to Nigeria from Nairobi.

Kenya

Election Body Boss Says He Will Not Resign

A defiant Wafula Chebukati has vowed to stay put at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), accusing… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.