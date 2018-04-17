Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC Alliance) Presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa has complained over the alleged involvement of military personnel in the ruling Zanu PF campaigns saying government's priority should de-militarize villages and ensure that soldiers do not play partisan roles in electoral processes.

Chamisa was speaking during an interview with a South African based television channel, ANN7 yesterday when he raised concern on the alleged military involvement in the ruling Zanu PF campaigns.

"Our military have been always active in the politics of the day. We want to de-militarize the village, making sure that our military are liberated from partisan politics because they are bigger than that.

"They have to represent the nation and they are for all of us, therefore they can not support one party, and ZANU PF is just a political party not the nation," said Chamisa.

MDC has repeatedly vowed not to participate in the forthcoming elections without the necessary reforms.

Addressing a news conference last month in Harare, Chamisa intimated that he had received reports of people being intimidated in rural areas.

This, together with allegations of Zanu PF members and traditional leaders demanding serial numbers from voter registration slips put paid concerns that Zimbabweans next elections will not be free and fair, although President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Retired General Constantino Chiwenga have repeatedly assured the world that elections will be credible.

Zimbabwe is due for the next elections in four months time and the opposition MDC Alliance is already on the ground mobilizing support through rallies. Recently, Chamisa began his sojourn into rural areas, well known as Zanu PF strongholds addressing well attended rallies. On the other hand, Zanu PF is still to launch their manifesto which is expected to kickstart their campaign programme.