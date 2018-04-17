17 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Minister Hails Irrigation Schemes Revitalisation

By Michael Magoronga

The implementation of the irrigation schemes' revitalisation programme, which is underway in most parts of the country, will help boost agriculture production in the face of the changing climatic conditions, Minister of State for Midlands provincial Affairs Cde Owen Ncube has said.

Minister Ncube was speaking at Field Day at Precabe Farm in Sherwood near Kwekwe.

He hailed the programme being spearheaded by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement saying it was a game changer.

Minister Ncube said the programme, supported by Presidential Input Scheme and Command Agriculture had resulted in a significant increase in crop production throughout the country.

"Crop production has significantly increased as a result of the rehabilitation of irrigation schemes supported by the Command Agriculture and the Presidential Input Scheme," said Minister Ncube.

He said Midlands province has benefited immensely from the programme with more than four irrigation schemes being revitalised.

"In the Midlands Province we have recorded success in the development of the irrigation as four projects have been completed in the province under the Brazilian More Food for Agriculture Programme and more such projects are at advanced stages," he said

He applauded the partnership between Government and the private sector through the private-public partnership set up that saw private players contributing funds for the programme.

"I am happy to say through the private public partnership here in the Midlands province, we have established a dairy hub at Kaguvi Training Centre in Kwekwe with the support of Dendairy.

"This is only but an example of more partnerships that have yielded positive results," said Minister Ncube.

The field day, he said, was part of the activities in the province to bring together farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain to learn the best agricultural practices.

"Indeed, they (the activities) promote new practices and bring recognition to our successful farmers and agricultural workers," said the Minister.

