17 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: FM Shoukry Receives Phone Call From Acting U.S. Secretary of State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Official MFA Spokesperson Counselor Ahmed Abu Zeid stated that on the evening of Monday April 16, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received a phone call from acting US Secretary of State John J. Sullivan, in which they addressed the latest developments in Syria.

During the phone call, FM Shoukry demonstrated Egypt's assessment of the military escalation on the Syrian stage.

The Minister emphasized the need to intensify efforts to push forward the political process with the aim of reaching a peaceful resolution to the Syrian crisis according to international references under the auspices of the United Nations.

Abu Zeid added that during the phone call, FM Shoukry emphasized Egypt's full rejection of the use of internationally prohibited weapons in Syrian territories noting Egypt's steadfast position in this regard.

The Minister demanded that a transparent, international investigation be conducted to verify the validity of the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The two parties agreed to continue coordination and consultation during the upcoming period with the aim of giving a push to the political process and encouraging all parties to positively engage in negotiations.

Egypt

300 Cleopatra Era Artifacts Displayed for First Time

The Egyptian Museum in downtown Cairo is hosting a temporary exhibition of 300 artifacts from the era of Queen… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.