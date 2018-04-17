Egypt: President Sisi Back Home

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi returned home on Monday 16/4/2018 wrapping up a visit to Saudi Arabia, where he took part in the 29th Arab Summit in Dhahran.

Addressing the summit on Sunday, Sisi called for adopting a comprehensive strategy to deal with the unprecedented challenges facing the Middle East.

Earlier on Monday, the president witnessed the conclusion of "Joint Gulf Shield 1" drill held in the Eastern Region in Saudi Arabia.

Egypt topped the countries taking part in the drills with units from its Air Force, Saaqa Troops and the Military Police along with paratroopers and Special Navy Units.