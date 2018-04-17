17 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: President Sisi Back Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi returned home on Monday 16/4/2018 wrapping up a visit to Saudi Arabia, where he took part in the 29th Arab Summit in Dhahran.

Addressing the summit on Sunday, Sisi called for adopting a comprehensive strategy to deal with the unprecedented challenges facing the Middle East.

Earlier on Monday, the president witnessed the conclusion of "Joint Gulf Shield 1" drill held in the Eastern Region in Saudi Arabia.

Egypt topped the countries taking part in the drills with units from its Air Force, Saaqa Troops and the Military Police along with paratroopers and Special Navy Units.

Egypt

300 Cleopatra Era Artifacts Displayed for First Time

The Egyptian Museum in downtown Cairo is hosting a temporary exhibition of 300 artifacts from the era of Queen… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.