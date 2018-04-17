Egypt: PM Heads Meeting On Regulating Churches' Status

The high committee of regulating the status of churches and service buildings, chaired by Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, held a meeting on Monday 16/4/2018.

During the meeting, attended by the local development minister and representatives of ministers, regulation of the status of 102 churches and 64 service buildings were approved nationwide and related procedures were reviewed.

During the meeting, the prime minister stressed the state's keenness on following up this file in accordance with the constitution and law.