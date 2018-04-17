17 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM Heads Meeting On Regulating Churches' Status

Tagged:

Related Topics

The high committee of regulating the status of churches and service buildings, chaired by Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, held a meeting on Monday 16/4/2018.

During the meeting, attended by the local development minister and representatives of ministers, regulation of the status of 102 churches and 64 service buildings were approved nationwide and related procedures were reviewed.

During the meeting, the prime minister stressed the state's keenness on following up this file in accordance with the constitution and law.

Egypt

300 Cleopatra Era Artifacts Displayed for First Time

The Egyptian Museum in downtown Cairo is hosting a temporary exhibition of 300 artifacts from the era of Queen… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.