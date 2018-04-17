Zimbabwe: Tough PSL Journey for 'Sleepy' Nichrut FC

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers, Nichrut FC lost two points to winless ZPC Kariba after a one all draw at Ascot Stadium on Saturday.

Nichrut, who have so far collected maximum points only once in their first six games, scored the opener in the ninth minute through Tatenda Hapazari much to the delight of the handful home fans who had gathered for the clash.

Despite their dominance in the first half, the home team seemed content with their 1-0 lead going into the second half and somehow relaxed resulting in ZPC Kariba notching an equaliser in the 51st minute.

The introduction of second half substitute for ZPC Kariba, Moses Demera, who replaced Daniel Chakupe in the 50th minute changed the color of the game as scored a few seconds after coming in to deny the home side a full set of points.

Nichrut Head Coach, John Nyikadzino said he was disappointed with the ZPC Kariba goal as his boys went napping in the second half.

"We had a good first half, the second half we went sleepy especially in the beginning of the second stanza.

"According to me we were not supposed to concede from a sad piece, that is exactly what we were doing yesterday. I am disappointed with the goal that we conceded," he said.

However, Nyikadzino said despite desperately needing the three points, it was not a bad result considering that they salvaged a point.

"Basically I am happy with the effort that the guys are putting but I really wanted three points it's unfortunate we didn't get three points but at the end of the day it's a plus one not a minus one," Nyikadzino said.

Despite having no victory so far, ZPC Kariba gaffer Godfrey Tamirepi was satisfied with his team's performance on Saturday.

He said they have improved their play and was surprised to actually hold Nichrut to a draw.

"As far as we are concerned we are actually making progress. In all the games that we have been playing we were not scoring and to me when I look at the games there has been progress evidenced by the goal we scored today," he said.

"We got a point something that we actually had not anticipated; we played against a good team which was actually fighting and they had a very good first half but in the second half I think we came much better and put more pressure on them and we managed to score from a sad piece," Tamirepi said.

The Shurugwi based side is currently placed 12th in the PSL log table with six points from one win, three draws and two losses while ZPC Kariba are anchoring the log table at 18th position with two points with no victory, two draws and four losses.

After six games, league champions FC Platinum are now on top taking over from second placed Ngezi Platinum who failed to collect maximum points in their tricky clash against Shabanie FC.