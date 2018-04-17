17 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Tarek Shawki - Sisi Approved Strategy to Develop Education

Minister of Education and Technical Education Tarek Shawki said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi approved a strategy to develop education, stressing Sisi's interest in developing the national educational system in way that serves the labor market.

Shawki made these remarks during a press conference to reveal the details of the World Bank's approval of funding the implementation of a national Egyptian strategy to develop pre-university education through a loan to the tune of half a billion US dollars to be paid over 10 years.

He said that high school exams in the new educational system will be based on tablets which will be given to students, noting that the questions of the exams will be sent to the students on their tablets and their answers will be sent back through them.

In addition, he underscored that the World Bank's loan will not cover technical education, as many other international donors provide funds to serve the development of that sector, especially Germany.

