17 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Salah Wins UCL Goal of the Week Prize

Photo: Liverpool
Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's goal against Manchester City has been named Uefa Champions League Goal of the Week for the quarter-final round, Goal reported on Monday.

The Egypt international strike helped Liverpool start a comeback in their 2-1 victory over Pep Guardiola's side in the second leg of their quarter-final tie at the Etihad Stadium. The goal has received the highest votes from fans.

Salah lobbed effort drew the Reds leveled after going down to an early strike from Gabriel Jesus, and Roberto Firmino sealed the win to ease Jurgen Klopp's men into the semi-final where they will meet Roma.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

