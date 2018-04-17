Nigeria: KCee Launches Luxury Lingerie Line, 'La Cueca'

Popular Nigerian pop star and acclaimed Five Star Music General, Kcee, has launched a new line of luxury underwear, 'La Cueca'. The lovely, easy to wear and sexy underwear comes in different sizes and colours for both men and women.

Talking about his latest achievement, the Limpopo crooner in an official statement said; "I've been working on this for quite a while and I'm really happy that I'm finally able to share it with my fans".

The award winning singer also released sensual photos of himself modeling the new product and according to him, "The photos were not just to flaunt my sexy body or show off for social media. This is me showing off my latest baby, my latest product which is my new lingerie line called 'La Cueca" which simply means "underwear" in Portuguese."

In the new photos, Kcee is seen flaunting his sexy abs and toned body in men's briefs that carries the inscription "La Cueca".

The 'La Cueca' luxury underwear will be available for sale across major online sites in the coming weeks. It'll also be on sale at the venue of Kcee's lavish birthday that'll be held in Lagos this weekend.