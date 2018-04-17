17 April 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Attends 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday left Ghana for London, United Kingdom, to attend the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The event, which is on the theme "Towards a Common Future" is expected take place from Monday, April 16, to Friday, April20, 2018 and offer Heads of Government, the opportunity to address pressing global challenges that the world faces and speak on shared actionable plans on how to create a better future for all.

President Akufo-Addo, on the side-lines of the Summit, will hold meetings with Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson, British Foreign Secretary; Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party and leader of the Opposition; Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London; and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

President Akufo-Addo will also address the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce Investment Summit, speak at the Malaria Summit, to be hosted by Bill Gates, and attend the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council Business Forum.

On Saturday, April 21, the President will deliver the keynote address at the London School of Economics' Africa Summit on the theme: "Africa at Work: Educated, Employed and Empowered."

The President was accompanied by Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady; Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Alan Kyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry; Otiko Afisa Djaba, Minster for Gender, Children and Social Protection; Awal Mohammed, Minister for Business Development; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo is expected back home on Sunday, 22nd April, 2018.

