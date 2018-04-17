17 April 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: One Dead, 81 Quarantined for Lassa Fever in Adamawa

Adamawa state government has confirmed one person dead, 81 others quarantined and undergoing medical observation at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola in Adamawa state.

Confirming the outbreak, Abubakar Mohammed, Information Officer, State Ministry of Health, said government has established Lassa Treatment Centers as quick response intervention to curtail the epidemic.

Mohammed said that the victims started receiving treatment from the Peace Hospital before subsequently being transferred to the FMC Yola for further treatment.

"The state government has already established Lassa treatment centers at the federal medical centers Yola.

"Government is on top of the situation as adequate measures are been put in place to halt the spread of the killer disease.

"Government had an emergency meeting to discuss the urgent and practical measures put in place to provide needed medical support.

"Residents are advised to ensure that they keep their environment clean, devoid of rodents," he advised.

Abubakar Mohammed advised those with the symptoms of fever, severe headache and general weakness to report to the nearest health center in the state.

This is the first time cases of Lassa fever had been recorded in the state.

