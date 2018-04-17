Malawi: Body Impressed With Students Loan Recoveries Campaign

Blantyre — Higher Education Student Loans and Grants Board (HESLGB) has expressed satisfaction with the progress of loan recoveries campaign which has managed to recover over K400 million from former students loans beneficiaries.

The campaign started in 2016 to recover loans from former students' beneficiaries who graduated from 1985 to ensure that the current needy students especially in public universities are assisted using the recovered funds in addition to what government through treasury is allocating annually to the Loans Board.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency on Friday, HESLGB Executive Director, Chris Chisoni said the Loans Board has made commendable strides in the recovery campaign.

He said more employers in both the public and private sectors have supported and continue to support the old loans repayment by tracing and tracking graduate employees and facilitating loan repayment.

"Since the inception of the campaign, slightly over K400 million has been recovered from former students' loans beneficiaries. 87 percent of this is being recovered through strategic partnership with employers whilst 13percent of it is directly recovered from former beneficiaries.

"This is not a mean achievement considering where the Loans Board is coming from in 2016 when the mindset for loans recovery was not encouraging. Similarly, there are more individual former loan beneficiaries that are paying back their old loans in so doing improving our old loans recovery portfolio," he said.

He then pledged to continue carrying out the campaign by strengthening the collaboration with key stakeholders including Office of Registrar of Companies and Traffic Directorate to ensure that information sharing facilitates the tracing of graduates that owe government students' loans.

"So far, we appreciate the effort from individual former beneficiaries that have complied with the recoveries messages and have paid or have commenced payment of the old loans. This is a sign of patriotism," he said.