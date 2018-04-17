17 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Proposed New JKIA Parking Fees Suspended

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation
Vehicles entering the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on November 16, 2017.
By Bonface Otieno

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has put on hold the new parking fees at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), barely two days after motorists started paying more to drop and pick passengers at the facility.

The State Authority, in a public notice issued Tuesday, said it will hold off on the proposed new parking charges to allow for further consultation with airport stakeholders.

"Jambo, we would like to notify the general public that KAA has put on hold the propped new parking rates pending further consultations with our airport stakeholders," said KAA on its official Twitter handle.

The new rates at JKIA would have seen any saloon car accessing the airport and parking for under 20 minutes pay Sh100.

Owners of saloon cars parked at the airport's drop-off and pick up zone for between 20 and 40 minutes were to pay Sh250 while those parked for between 40 minutes to 1 hour were to pay Sh350.

Those staying for up to two hours would be expected to fork out Sh500.

The hike in fees, which has drawn criticism from many Kenyans, was aimed at generating more revenue at the facility that is currently undergoing a massive expansion.

A lobby had also moved to court challenging the new regulations, arguing that the fees are exorbitant and exploitative to the general public.

