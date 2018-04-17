17 April 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian Airlines Resume Service After a Brief Interruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The New Times
(file photo).

Ethiopian Airlines has resumed its international flights after a temporary interruption following fall outs arisen with air traffic controllers, Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) disclosed.

ECAA Director-General Colonel Wosenyeleh Hunegnaw told ENA that because of row between the Aviation Authorities and air traffic controllers' take-off flights has been interrupted for an hour.

The flight interruption is not affects incoming aircrafts but only departures from the airport.

However, after discussion held with the management of Ethiopia Airlines, regular flights have been on track, the Director-General confirmed.

Ethiopia

Flights at Bole Airport Grounded

Ethiopia's State TV reports that all flights from Bole International airport are grounded due to strike by air traffic… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

Copyright © 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.