Ethiopian Airlines Resume Service After a Brief Interruption

Ethiopian Airlines has resumed its international flights after a temporary interruption following fall outs arisen with air traffic controllers, Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) disclosed.

ECAA Director-General Colonel Wosenyeleh Hunegnaw told ENA that because of row between the Aviation Authorities and air traffic controllers' take-off flights has been interrupted for an hour.

The flight interruption is not affects incoming aircrafts but only departures from the airport.

However, after discussion held with the management of Ethiopia Airlines, regular flights have been on track, the Director-General confirmed.