President Peter Mutharika who left Malawi on Friday - with a stop over in South Africa - on Monday arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) for the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018.

UK will host the meeting where leaders will gather in London and Windsor to address the shared global challenges we face and agree actions on how to create a better future for all.

Mutharika described the meeting as important for Malawi saying it will benefit the country in a number of ways such as health, education and agriculture among others.

"The meeting is important for Malawi as it will accord us benefits in a number of areas through discussions that we will have such as cooperation among commonwealth countries, sustainable development and malaria control among others," he said.

The Malawi leader observed that due to the importance of the meeting it was important for him to go and not delegate.

Apart from First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, the President was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Emmanuel Fabiano.

The meeting which will take place from 16th -- 20th April, will be held under the theme Towards a Common Future.

Mutharika will attend a dinner hosted by Her Majesty the Queen at Buckingham Palace and gather at Windsor Castle for the Leaders' Retreat - a day when leaders engage in frank dialogue and set the course for future Commonwealth co-operation.

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 53 nations and more than 80 organisations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace. It is home to a third of the world's population and nearly 40 % of its young people. The agenda of the Commonwealth Youth Forum is developed by an international taskforce made up of young leaders from across the Commonwealth, working in partnership with the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC) and youth-led networks.

After attending Commonwealth summit, Mutharika will later go on a four-day State visit to Scotland.

Meanwhile, President Mutharika will address the Malawi diaspora on April 22, according to Malawi High Commissioner to UK, Ken Mphonda in a correspondence to Chairperson of Malawi Assiciation UK, Hanningtin Gondwe.

The venue and time of the diaspora consultative meeting will be announced "in due course".