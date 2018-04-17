Kenya Airways Fires 22 Employees Based in Nigeria

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has laid off 22 of its 26 Nigeria staff and appointed a general sales agent to handle its commercial and customer service operations.

The General Sales agent will be in charge of representing the carrier in Lagos, Nigeria, overseeing ticket sales and cargo space at a commission.

According to the national carrier, the move is expected to reduce the carrier's cost of operations in Nigeria in line with its restructuring plan.

Those who have been retained are Country Manager Afeez Balogun, the Station Manager, and two other staff.

Analysts at Genghis capital expect a pushback from the labour unions who feel that the lay-off was unfair as the staff wasn't sufficiently remunerated.

According to the unions, the airline owes the sacked workers 26 months' worth of compensation rather than the four week- pay that the airline is said to have compensated the employees.