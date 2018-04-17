Dowa — The Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) has called on partners in and outside Dowa district to come in and support physically challenged students who are crying for school fees.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency on Monday, Dowa District (MACOHA) Rehabilitation Officer, Billy Maupa, said it is very sad to see that many needy students including those with physical challenges are being left out in the bursary scheme as National Aids Commission only supports continuing secondary school students.

He asked the council to establish other ways of soliciting funds which could make persons with physical challenges learn in a conducive environment and contribute positively to the development of their areas, communities and the district as a whole.

Maupa said his office did not sit down but continued lobbying for funds and it went to the Islamic Zakaat Fund as it also supports needy students so that it can take on board needy students with physical challenges from Dowa in its programs.

He said it was sad to learn that the Islamic Zakaat Fund (IZF) supports individuals with physical challenges who are Moslems only, meanwhile, Dowa does not have communities with Moslems in need of school fees.

However, speaking at one of the previous full council meetings held at the Boma, Dowa South East parliamentarian, Harry Njoka Chipeni, claimed that the council has money to support some of the needy students in the district.

He was surprised as to why the council is failing to support needy students looking at high revenue collections from its satellite markets across the district.

The parliamentarian said in 2015/16 Financial Year, the council was voted number one in revenue collection by the Central Government, a development which is raising suspicions that the revenue from the markets is not used for the intended purposes of service delivery to the poor communities.