Zimbabwe: Cops Demand Guns

Police's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has urged members of the public in possession of firearms either lawfully or illegally to surrender them to police stations countrywide for verification.

In a statement today, CID acting spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Portia Chinho said the verification exercise was necessary as some licenced holders were no longer in the same position as they were when they applied for the firearms.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police, Criminal Investigation Department, is calling for all holders of firearms either lawful or illegal to surrender them to police stations for the verification exercise," she said.