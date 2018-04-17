Angola: UN Recognises Advances in Angola in Fight Against Trafficking of People

Luanda — Angola has been making considerable advances in protecting victims of human beings traffickers, said last Monday, in Luanda, the International Organization for Migration (IOM)'s regional director for Southern Africa, Charles Kwenin.

Charles Kwenin was speaking at a workshop on "Trafficking of People" co-organised by the IOM and the Angolan Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.

He congratulated the Angolan authorities for taking several measures in this area, such asthe creation of the Inter-ministerial Commission for Fight against Trafficking of Human Beings.

He guaranteed the United Nations (UN)'s technical support in the elaboration of a broad programme with a view to giving more integrated response to the fight against trafficking of human beings.

To Charles Kwenin, the response to this phenomenon demands a strong co-operation and co-ordination of efforts among the police, judicial sector, social and medical services, with a view to better assist the victims.

The workshop ended on the same day (Monday).