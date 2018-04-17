Angola: Official Defends Better Planning of Education System

Luanda — The need to carry out a more rigorous and effective educational planning, aimed at improving the quality of education in the country was defended Monday, in Luanda by the Secretary of State for Professional Technical Education, Jesus Baptista.

The official made the statement while speaking to the press on the sidelines of a meeting between the Ministry of Education (MED) and members of the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), on the collection of statistical data of the academic sector.

He added that planning within the educational system allows identifying the needs of the sector, assessing its evolution as well as contributes to the organization of data.