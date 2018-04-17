17 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Official Defends Better Planning of Education System

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The need to carry out a more rigorous and effective educational planning, aimed at improving the quality of education in the country was defended Monday, in Luanda by the Secretary of State for Professional Technical Education, Jesus Baptista.

The official made the statement while speaking to the press on the sidelines of a meeting between the Ministry of Education (MED) and members of the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), on the collection of statistical data of the academic sector.

He added that planning within the educational system allows identifying the needs of the sector, assessing its evolution as well as contributes to the organization of data.

Angola

Sonangol Guarantees Fuel Supply By Rail

Angolan National Oil Company "Sonangol" has guaranteed the supply of fuel to the eastern Moxico province twice… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.