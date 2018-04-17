17 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Sonangol Guarantees Fuel Supply By Rail

Luena — Angolan National Oil Company "Sonangol" has guaranteed the supply of fuel to the eastern Moxico province twice a week by rail through the Lobito (Benguela province) and Huambo province, says a note of the institution that reached Angop Sunday.

According to the document, the use of the Benguela railways (CFB) is due to the collapse on Tuesday (13) of the bridge on the Luachimo river, conditioning the transport of fuel to the province of Moxico by road.

Sonangol is making all the efforts to overcome the constraints as soon as possible, adds the note.

