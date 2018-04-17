17 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Former President Calls for Mediation Between Somalia and the UAE Rift

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, the 7th President of Somalia has called for a mediation to bring an end to the soaring tension between the country and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking in an interview with Al Arabiya, the Saudi-owned Television, Ahmed urged the two countries to seek a solution for their differences and mend strained ties through talks.

The former leader said Somalia and the UAE share a strong economic, political and cultural bond that dates back several centuries linking the citizens of both countries.

Sheikh Sharif's remarks came as Somali government said Monday that it has opened talks with United Arab Emirates leaders to resolve a diplomatic spat.

The UAE said Sunday it would halt a training program for Somali military forces in protest of the seizure of $9.6 million from an Emirati civil aircraft at Mogadishu's Airport on April 8.

Relations between Somalia and the UAE worsened since the Federal government took a neutral position on a dispute between the Gulf countries began June 5, 2017.

Somalia

Govt Starts Talks to Ease Tensions With UAE

The Somali government said Monday that it has opened conciliatory talks with United Arab Emirates leaders on Monday, a… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.