Tanzania: Visits to Lake Manyara Halted As Floods Sweep Away Bridge

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) has suspended visits to the Manyara National Parks due to ongoing heavy rains.
A statement, released by Tanapa manager for corporate communications, Mr Pascal Shelutete, said on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that visits to the National park have been temporarily suspended after water swept a bridge at Marera River.
"We urge all visitors to temporarily suspend their visits to Lake Manyara... efforts to restore services will commence immediately when water levels subside," reads the statement in part.