17 April 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: JPM Scoops Africa Prestigious Award

Photo: The Citizen
President John Magufuli (file photo)

PRESIDENT John Magufuli (pictured) has won in the maiden edition of the 2017/18 Africa Prestigious Award on the category of "Excellency in Leadership." The announcement was revealed at a gala night award ceremony held on Saturday 14th April, 2018 at the Accra's A.H Hotel, 43 Kinshasa Crescent, East Legon.

Other categories included achievements in music, film media, technology and business sectors where several high profile artists, political and business people across Africa won in several categories. "It is a great honour for the United Republic of Tanzania.

President Magufuli is on his third year in office and the people of Tanzania are so happy and excited about his Presidency. His excellent service and hard work have led into an economic revolution in a positive way," said a representative from Tanzania who received the award on behalf of the President.

The excellence in leadership award recognizes Africans who are "Super Achievers, Achievers and Future Leaders On the Continent" and who are doing or have done austerity measures in transforming the lives of the people or sectors they lead by boosting economy, innovation as well as fight against corruption.

Voting was open for viewers all over the Continent and beyond. The event included 375 nominees in diverse African sectors, 24 Prestigious Awards and 37 Honorary Awards. Under the Honorary category some other top notch Africans including Ministers, Ambassadors, First Ladies and business moguls have also won.

