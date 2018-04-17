Liberia: Who Killed Journalist Tyron Browne?

Photo: Liberia Observer

Slain Journalist Tyron Brown, whose body was found at 3a.m yesterday

Eye-witness claims 'black jeep' spotted dropping 'body' in Du-port Road

Who killed Super FM journalist Tyron Browne? That's the important question now on the lips of Liberian journalists when yesterday it was reported that Browne was found dead in D-uport Road Community, Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

According to reports reaching the Daily Observer, an eyewitness claimed that he saw a black jeep depositing what later turned out to be the mortal remains of journalist Browne. They said there were cuts on several parts of the body, including his left side, shoulder and his palm. The body was finally taken to the Benson Hospital in Paynesville where he was announced dead upon arrival.

Tyron Browne was a former student of the BlueCrest University, according to Super FM manager Emmanuel Kortu. "He later moved to the Monrovia Vocational Training Center in Paynesville to do some courses," he said, adding that Browne was scheduled to have been on TV yesterday morning.

"A black jeep came and dropped Browne's body at his residence by 3:00 a.m. on Monday, April 16," the witness and neighbors said. They could, however, not provide additional information on the alleged black jeep.

Police investigators are asking many questions and want to know who may have a reason to kill the radio journalist. Super FM is owned and operated by Liberian businessman and politician George B. Kailondo, who in 2011 contested on the Unity Party (UP) ticket for the House Seat of Montserrado County District #10, but was defeated by Julius Berrian of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

In a phone interview on OK FM yesterday, Charles Coffey, President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), confirmed the body was that of journalist Tyron Browne.

According to Coffey, Tyron Browne was found with all his belongings, including cellphone, modem, and money intact.

In a press release issued yesterday, the Press Union of Liberia said it was shocked over the vicious killing of journalist Tyron Browne and called on the Liberia National Police (LNP) for a speedy investigation to determine the cause(s) of the journalist's death.

The PUL said it is interested in the autopsy that would be conducted on the journalist's remains, which will also indicate the cause of death.

According to the PUL, the killing of Tyron has increased the level of fear in the journalism community in Liberia and has further strengthened the case for self-censorship in the traditional journalism sphere in Liberia.

What made the murder of Browne shocking, according to family sources, was that he was never involved in controversial stories that could be said to have been the basis for anyone wanting to hurt or harm him.

The PUL, while not mentioning names, described the vicious murder of Tyron Browne as coming in the wake of the escalation of threats and intimidation of journalists and the independent media by some officials of the CDC-led government.

Journalist Tyron Browne, a father of a little girl, was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church, located at Du-port junction, in Paynesville.

According to family sources, he was in church last Sunday.

Morris McCarthy, a reporter of True FM, said Browne was seen taking pictures of players in a tournament organized by Super FM at a soccer field behind Du-port Road Market last Friday, April 13, Fast and Prayer Day.

Tyron's remains are now deposited at the Abraham Anderson Funeral Parlors, awaiting police forensic examination.